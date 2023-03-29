South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi. Photo: Instagram/@leeseunggi.official

South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi is returning to the country in May to perform for his Filipino fans, his talent agency announced Wednesday.

On Instagram, Human Made announced that Lee would embark on his "The Dreamers Dream - Chapter 2" Asian concert tour, which includes a stop in Manila on May 27.

"How many of you guys have waited for his exceptional voice?" the company wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

"You get to see him singing again," it added.

Further details on the event, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been disclosed.

The tour will begin with shows in South Korea from May 4 to 7 before moving to Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, based on the post.

Lee previously went to the country in 2019 for a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Lee debuted as a singer in 2004 but rose to further popularity as an actor, starring in notable TV series such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho," "A Korean Odyssey" and "Vagabond."

He recently made headlines after announcing his engagement to actress Lee Da-in. The couple is set to marry in April.