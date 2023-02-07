South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi announced he is marrying actress Lee Da In. Photos: Instagram/@leeseunggi.official and @xx__dain



South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi announced Tuesday his engagement to actress Lee Da In.

In an Instagram post written in Korean, the 36-year-old actor said he would marry the 30-year-old actress on April 7.

"I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple," Seung Gi said in the post, as translated into English by Korean entertainment news site Soompi.

"Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly," he said, addressing his followers.

"She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever," he added.

Seung Gi said he hoped fans would "show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others."

The couple have been dating since 2020.

Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 but rose to further popularity as an actor, starring in notable TV series such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" and "A Korean Odyssey."

Meanwhile, Da In debuted as an actress in 2014. Her last appearance was in the 2020 sci-fi drama "Alice."

