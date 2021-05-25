Korean actor Lee Seung Gi dating actress Lee Da In — report

Korean actor Lee Seung Gi is in a relationship with actress Lee Da In, according to media reports. Instagram: @leeseunggi.official/ @xx__dain

Actor-singer Lee Seung Gi is dating actress Lee Da In, according to Korean entertainment news site Soompi.

Soompi reported that Da In's agency confirmed that the actress was in a relationship with Seung Gi, who is 6 years her senior.

"They met as senior and junior [of the same industry] and have been carefully getting to know each other since five or six months ago," the actress' agency said in a statement translated in the Soompi story.

Da In previously starred in the period piece "Hwarang" and sci-fi drama "Alice."

Following the confirmation, another media outlet, Dispatch, published photos of the couple on a date from 2020.

Soompi also reported that Seung Gi, known for starring in dramas such as "My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho" and "Vagabond," was leaving Hook Entertainment, which managed him for the past 17 years.

Hook Entertainment said Seung Gi will establish a one-man agency to promote himself, Soompi reported.

Lee debuted a singer in 2004 with the hit song "Because You're My Woman." He has since ventured into acting and variety show hosting, and established himself as a top Hallyu (Korean wave) star.

