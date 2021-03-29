Bea Alonzo reflects on life — ‘Never underestimate the power of prayer’

MANILA—Actress Bea Alonzo took to Instagram to share her thoughts on life.

On Palm Sunday, Alonzo urged her fans and followers on social media to reflect on life, as she revealed friends and loved ones being infected with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

"It’s our second Palm Sunday spent just being inside our homes. May this be our chance again to reflect on life. Recently, I’ve had close friends and loved ones infected by covid; I’d talk to them almost every day, as if holding their hands on this journey, only virtually. I mean, I knew this virus is scary, but I’ve never been slapped in the face by the fact that everything in life is fleeting and life is indeed short," Alonzo wrote.

"So, if you can, hug your loved ones now and tell them that you love them. And never underestimate the power of prayer. Let faith be your armor in these trying times. We’ll never go back to this moment, live it, learn from it, make the best of it. Stay safe everyone.🙏."

In a previous conversation with actor Ian Veneracion, Alonzo confessed that she actually wants is to have a “boring family life.”



“I want to have a partner for life. I want to have someone to be there to raise a family and build a life with. Sana makahanap ako ng kasing buti mo bilang tatay. I just want a boring family life,” she said.

The actress said she has always considered herself the marrying type.



She is currently rumored to be in a relationship with actor Dominic Roque. They have been seen together since last year, prompting speculation of a brewing romance.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in 2019 after 3 years together.