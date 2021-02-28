Bea Alonzo says she only wants 'a boring family life'

MANILA – Bea Alonzo confessed all she actually wants is to have a “boring family life.”

Alonzo admitted this in a conversation with Ian Veneracion for her most recent vlog post.

“I want to have a partner for life. I want to have someone to be there to raise a family and build a life with. Sana makahanap ako ng kasing buti mo bilang tatay. I just want a boring family life,” she said.

Among her group of friends, Alonzo said she never thought she would be the last one who would settle down.

“Dati ang pangarap ko lang naman, at 28 to get married and have children. Tapos ngayon lahat ng fears ko, halos lahat sila about to get married or they are already married and they have their kids. Kapag inisip ko, like I wouldn’t have guessed nung time na yun 15 years ago na ako yung huling mababakante,” she said.

Nonetheless, the actress said she’s always thought that she is the marrying type.

Currently is rumored to be in a relationship with actor Dominic Roque. They have been seen together since last year, prompting speculations of a brewing romance.

Early this month, fans believed that they went to Amanpulo together going by their respective social media posts. This, despite the fact that they never posted photos of them together.

In one of her most recent vlogs, Alonzo also did the “jojowain o totropahin” challenge with her mom, where she said that she would rather date Roque than just befriend him.

In another vlog, Enchong Dee revealed that Alonzo’s last caller was a certain “Nic,” which the actress confirmed was Roque.

Alonzo was last known to be in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson. They separated in mid-2019 after three years together.