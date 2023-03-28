Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark baby's 3rd month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 28 2023 07:50 PM

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

MANILA — Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked the third month of their baby, Peanut.

On Instagram, Manzano posted photos of Peanut wearing a yellow tulle dress. 

"Happy 3rd month to the biggest blessing in our lives, our little Peanut. @jessymendiola and i love you @isabellarosemanzano," he said.

"Happy 3 months, our little Rosie! We love you SOOOOO SOOOOO MUCH," Mendiola added. 

Manzano and Mendiola welcomed their baby in December 2022.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Jessy Mendiola   Luis Manzano   celebrity news   celebrity baby  