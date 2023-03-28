LOOK: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola mark baby's 3rd month

MANILA — Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked the third month of their baby, Peanut.

On Instagram, Manzano posted photos of Peanut wearing a yellow tulle dress.

"Happy 3rd month to the biggest blessing in our lives, our little Peanut. @jessymendiola and i love you @isabellarosemanzano," he said.

"Happy 3 months, our little Rosie! We love you SOOOOO SOOOOO MUCH," Mendiola added.

Manzano and Mendiola welcomed their baby in December 2022.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.

