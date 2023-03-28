Kathryn Bernardo. Photo from Star Cinema's Instagram page

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo expressed her gratitude to ABS-CBN for all the support and for allowing her to do things she wants to do.

On Monday, after announcing that she will be doing two new movies -- the dark comedy "A Very Good Girl" and the historical drama "Elena 1944" Bernado also thanked her ABS-CBN family and the people behind her for the trust.

Present during the event were some of the executives of Kapamilya network.

"This is a big day for me. It means a lot nandito kayo. Naghahalo-halo siguro 'yung nararamdaman ko. I turned 27 na and I started when I was seven. It's like celebrating my 20 years. Nakakatuwa at nakaka-proud. Maybe if there's one thing that I've learned all these years its that you have to constantly evolve," Bernardo said.

"With this, I'm grateful to this team, to ABS-CBN, to my bosses, to everybody behind me because nandiyan lang sila. They all have my back. They are allowing me to do things na gusto ko pa i-pursue. Maraming, maraming salamat for the continuous trust. And I will try and continue to make you proud. And, I will give my all. I promise," she added.

Bernado also did not forget to share her message to her fans and KathNiels, fans of her love team with love team partner and boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla.

"To the fans, alam ko medyo maraming revelations ngayon. Sana ay maintindihan niyo why we have to do this but ginagawa rin namin ito because we want to continue making you proud and making very good projects na worthy of your time," Bernardo said.

The actress also shared that she will be forever grateful to her family and Padilla.

"Of course to my family, to my Star Magic family, to my mom, to DJ (Padilla) who has been very supportive. Hindi ko ito mararating lahat kung wala sila lahat . So I am forever grateful. So thank you guys for making my 27th birthday the best yet. Overflowing na 'yung pagmamahal at 'yung joy na nararamdaman ko ngayon. This will be an exciting year, yes I am very nervous, kung nerbiyos lang ang pinag-uusapan natin ay kabang-kaba na talaga ako. But here I am I want to do this, and I want to do this for myself, to do it for you and I am just excited for what's going to happen this year. So sana sama-sama tayo rito at samahan niyo ako sa journey na ito," Bernardo said.

