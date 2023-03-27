Kathryn Bernardo thanks fans for allowing her to grow

MANILA -- Actress Kathryn Bernardo is proud of the fans of her love team with her long-time screen partner and boyfriend Daniel Padilla for allowing them to grow individually.

On Monday, Bernardo addressed the KathNiel fans after announcing that she will be doing two new movies -- the dark comedy "A Very Good Girl" and the historical drama "Elena 1944."

She also teased that aside from their movie together under Cathy Garcia-Molina, Padilla will have his own solo project.

"I think there will be another, a different announcement for DJ naman. But alam naman nating lahat na like Direk Cathy, she announced na, what Inang (Olivia Lamasan) said kanina -- I will be doing a movie with DJ right after 'A Very Good Girl.' I think 'yung mga fans naman sa kanila na rin nanggaling which is 'yun ang natutuwa at napa-proud ako sa fans namin na KathNiel and individually because they allow us to grow. They let us do what makes me happy, what makes DJ happy. And eto, alam ko naman na eto rin ang gusto nila kasi alam ko na eto palagi kong naririnig na hinahanap nila," Bernardo said.

The actress stressed that her love team with Padilla will always be there, saying they mutually agreed to do solo projects.

"Si DJ, KathNiel will always be there. 'Yun naman ang palagi kong sinasabi. Ang importante kami ni DJ off-cam kami ay nagsusuportahan sa isa't isa. And sa mga gagawin ni DJ in the future 100% susuportahan ko siya kasi alam ko na masaya rin siya sa gagawin niya," she said.

"So mayroon kami gagawin individually but mayroon pa rin under Direk Cathy. So binigyan lang namin siguro 'yung time because we both needed to do this. Approved ito naming dalawa, mutual decision ito naming dalawa and excited din ako what is in store for DJ," Bernardo added.

According to award-winning filmmaker Olivia Lamasan, former head of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc., the idea of Bernardo and Padilla doing solo projects is not new, noting that the actress did the blockbuster film "Hello, Love, Goodbye" with Alden Richards in 2019, while Padilla starred in "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" with Charo Santos-Concio.

"Fulfillment ito ng dreams at plano even before. Remember Kath during that time we already intended na ibuka na, i-expand 'yung love team, not you leaving the love team, not you and DJ leaving the love team, but i-expand, ibuka. ... Not to leave the love team but to expand it. So i-pair sila sa iba or do solo projects tapos babalik din sa love team," Lamasan said.

Bernardo said it was really a big thing for her when Padilla allowed her to do "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"Mayroon lang siguro kaming ibang career path ngayon but parati namang magmi-meet ulit. Kailangan lang namin ng konting oras para mas maganda at mas ready ulit kami kapag nagsama na ulit kami ni Deej," the actress said.

After "Hello, Love, Goodbye," Bernardo and Padilla were reunited on TV in "2 Good 2 Be True."