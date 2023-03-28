Elisse Joson attends wedding with McCoy de Leon as her date

MANILA – Elisse Joson took to social media to share a new photo of her with boyfriend McCoy de Leon as they recently attended an event together.

Through an Instagram Story, Joson posted their picture at the wedding of Verniece Enciso and James Alfred Dichavez.

The actress, who part of Enciso’s wedding entourage, tagged De Leon as her “date.”

She also shared a post made by Tim Yap, showing her and de Leon with a group of friends during the celebration.

(Left to right) Rosenthal Tee, Mccoy De Leon, Elisse Joson, Tim Yap, Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo at the wedding of Verniece Enciso and James Alfred Dichavez. Photo form Yap’s Instagram

De Leon confirmed he and Joson broke up in January, amid the circulation of screenshots showing a conversation between him and another woman.

De Leon previously stressed that the primary reason for the separation was not another woman, but problems that piled up and admittedly became too challenging.

In February, de Leon revealed that they are "happy" and on good terms anew.

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.