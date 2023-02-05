Back together? Mccoy says 'happy' with Elisse anew

MANILA – Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew, the actor revealed on Sunday, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy.

De Leon confirmed he and Joson broke up in January, amid the circulation of screenshots showing a conversation between him and another woman.

“Yes, yes, yes,” de Leon told TV5’s MJ Marfori, when asked whether he and Joson have ironed things out.

De Leon, however, opted to keep mum as to the real reason why they broke up.

“Siguro hindi ko na [i-specify yung naging dahilan], basta iyon na 'yung mabibigay ko muna. Kumbaga, masaya kami kung ano ang estado namin ngayon.”

De Leon previously stressed that the primary reason for the separation was not another woman, but problems that piled up and admittedly became too challenging.

Asked how proud he is as a father that he was able to save their family, de Leon answered, "Siguro naman sa pagiging tatay, 'yun naman ang laging hangad, 'yung mapasaya yung pamilya."

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.