MANILA -- The music video for Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta's "Kaba" featuring his sister Cheesa premiered on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music over the weekend.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The almost five-minute video was directed by Abel Rodriguez and produced by Luzvimin Entertainment. Singer Jake Zyrus has also a special participation in the video.

"Kaba" was composed by Vehnee Saturno and arranged and produced by Laureta.

"It has to be said. Not only is this video stunning, I understand how important this was for you. How important it was to shine a light not just on your artistry; but for proud Filipina women who look like you. Brown skinned, voluptuous Pinay queens. A voice for women who dealt with antiquated standards of beauty and image of what a pop star should be. A lot of women are going to feel seen because of you. I am endlessly proud of you! You are a queen. A bad bitch. And you DID that. We did that. Together," Laureta told his sister on social media.

"Kaba" is one of the tracks in in Laureta's second OPM album “Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2,” which was released just last December.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.