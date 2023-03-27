South Korean girl group Red Velvet. Photo from Red Velvet's official Facebook page

The long wait is over, Filipino Reveluvs!

South Korean girl group Red Velvet announced Monday it would return to the Philippines in May for its first solo concert in the country.

The show set on May 7 is part of the five-member act's upcoming "R to V" concert tour, according to a post on Red Velvet's social media pages.

Further details such as the exact venue, seat plan, and ticket prices have not been announced.

#RedVelvet Tour

'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V'



➫ SINGAPORE 23.04.21

➫ YOKOHAMA 23.05.03-04

➫ MANILA 23.05.07

➫ BANGKOK 23.05.13-14



➫ JAKARTA 23.05.20

➫ PARIS 23.05.24

➫ BERLIN 23.05.27

➫ AMSTERDAM 23.05.30

➫ LONDON 23.06.06#RtoV#RedVelvet4thConcert_RtoV pic.twitter.com/dkBOTkFPYY — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) March 27, 2023

The tour will start with a two-day concert in Seoul in April before heading to other Asian and European cities, based on the post.

The upcoming event will mark Red Velvet's first solo concert in the Philippines. The group has only performed in K-pop music festivals in the country, with the latest being the "Be You" advocacy concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in July 2022.

Red Velvet — composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri — debuted in 2014 under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. Since then, the group has gained international popularity through a string of hit songs like "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Psycho."

— Report from Hannahlyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News intern

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

