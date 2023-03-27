MANILA — OPM hitmaker Moira dela Torre revealed Monday that she is set to drop a new single this week.

In an Instagram post, dela Torre posed with a winter look noting that her new song will be released on March 31.

"Ang lamiiiig … parang ikaw EME / out friday, midnight, march 31," she said in the caption.

Earlier, dela Torre's newest "hugot" song "Ikaw at Sila" has hit more than 5 million streams on Spotify, as she teased her fans about her upcoming single.

"Ikaw at Sila," which was released in January, is the first single from dela Torre's upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — which she composed with estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre and Hernandez confirmed their separation in May 2022, with the latter admitting he had been unfaithful.

Both "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" were personal compositions that marked milestones in the relationship of the former couple.

Currently, dela Torre is in Canada for her concert tour.

