Photo from GMMTV Twitter account

MANILA — The stars of "F4 Thailand" are proud to lead the first adaptation of "Boys Over Flowers" in South East Asia.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, Tu Tontawan said she appreciated all the love and support from the show: "Yes, we are also proud of ourselves."

"I appreciate all the love and support you guys give us. It’s been a long journey like 2 years and also, (it’s) our first time working together, we worked very hard for it," she added.

Bright Vachirawit, from the hit boys' love series 2gether, added: "We are happy that viewers are following it."

Meanwhile, Win Metawin felt like they are the representative of the subregion.

"We feel like we’re (the) representative of Southeast Asia. It feels so, so exciting about it," Metawin said.

"We have really worked hard for this and we very feel very thankful to all the viewers that have been following it," he added.

"F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" is simulcast every Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Philippine time and viewers can also follow the series on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z Channel 11, a day later at 8:30 p.m.

Coming from a poor family, Gorya (Tu Tontawan) has had enough with the red card games of the F4, led by Thyme (Bright Vachirawit), a competitive athlete and the only son of a top real estate magnate.

Thyme is joined by fellow rich boys MJ (Nani Hirunkit) known as a party boy for their entertainment and events company; Kavin (Win Metawin), a playboy from a line of government leaders; and Ren (Dew Jirawit), the boy-next-door from a family of healthcare workers.

"F4 Thailand" is based on the Japanese manga “Boys Over Flowers,” which was first adapted into a TV series during the 2000s in Taiwan, as “Meteor Garden.” It aired in the Philippines on ABS-CBN in 2003. The show was remade in Japan, South Korea, and most recently, China.