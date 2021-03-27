Jhong Hilario welcomes first child

MANILA — Jhong Hilario has finally welcomed his daughter with his partner of seven years, Maia Azores.

On Instagram on Saturday, Hilario shared a photo of his newborn who they named Sarina.

“Hello my LOVE!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Among those who quickly sent him congratulatory messages were his “It’s Showtime” co-hosts Vice Ganda, Amy Perez, Teddy Corpuz, and Jugs Jugueta.

“Yeheeeeeeeeeeyyyy!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! Super kyooot ni bagets! Nakasmile sya,” said Vice Ganda.

“Congratulations! @jhonghilario and @maialevisteazores” added Castillo.

Jugueta commented with blue heart emojis while Corpuz also congratulated Hilario and Azores.

It was last February when Hilario announced that he and Azores were expecting a baby girl.

“Sobrang excited [ako] kasi first baby,” he shared at that time. “Sabi ko nga, itong pandemic, hindi ganoon kasama, kasi merong blessing na dumating.”

In the same interview, Hilario admitted having apprehensions about being a father amid a global health crisis, saying, “Lahat naman, kahit sino, kahit saan ka magpunta, talagang delikado.”

Currently, Hilario continues to work during the pandemic as a contestant in “Your Face Sounds Familiar.” The network decided to temporarily suspend the live staging of “It’s Showtime” following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Hilario is nonetheless grateful for career opportunities, thanking his home network specifically, as these will help him provide for his growing family.

