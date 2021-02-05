Jhong Hilario set to welcome ‘Sample Princess’ with long-time partner

Jhong Hilario’s partner of seven years, Maia Azores, is due to give birth to their first child together — a girl — in March. Instagram: @jhonghilario

MANILA — Jhong Hilario is set to welcome a “Sample Princess” with his partner of seven years, Maia Azores, next month, the actor-host said.

Hilario shared the personal update during a recent press conference for “It’s Showtime,” when he was asked how Azores’ previously announced pregnancy is coming along.

Hilario, dubbed the noontime program’s “Sample King” for his death-defying “samples” of acrobatics, earlier wondered whether he would have a #SamplePrince or #SamplePrincess in an Instagram post.

Now, he and Azores have the answer: a princess. “Sasabihin ko na po, para sa kung sino ang gustong mag-regalo!” he quipped.

Azores is due to give birth in March, according to Hilario.

“Sobrang excited [ako] kasi first baby,” he shared. “Sabi ko nga, itong pandemic, hindi ganoon kasama, kasi merong blessing na dumating.”

Admittedly, Hilario has apprehensions about being an expectant father amid a global health crisis, saying, “Lahat naman, kahit sino, kahit saan ka magpunta, talagang delikado.”

“Kabado [ako], pero iyong pagdarasal, hindi naman nawawala, para at least safe tayong lahat,” he added.

As Hilario continues to work during the pandemic — aside from co-hosting “It’s Showtime,” he will also appear as a celebrity contestant in “Your Face Sounds Familiar” — his household has been observing extra precaution, in relation to Azores’ pregnancy, he said.

Hilario is nonetheless grateful for career opportunities, thanking his home network specifically, as these will help him provide for his growing family.

“Iyon ang importante — may trabaho pa rin at least para sa panganganak… ABS-CBN, thank you so much,” he said.

