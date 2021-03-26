'He's still with us': Sharon Cuneta dispels death rumors about Fanny Serrano

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta took to social media to dispel rumors that her close friend, stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano, has passed away.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the country's "Megastar" slammed a post that said goodbye to Serrano as she pointed out that "he is still with us."

"This is circulating now. It is fake news. May malay daw si TF (Tita Fanny) today so I called him and the nice nurse put me on speaker kaya nakausap ko siya kahit di siya makasagot," she said.

"Please help us spread the word that he is still with us. Buhay pa siya. And to those who have nothing better to do, this is not the time to be assholes, okay? Sorry pero ang sasama niyo!" she added.

On Wednesday, Cuneta revealed that Serrano is on life support after suffering a "massive" stroke.

She admitted that she is finding it hard to come to terms with her friend's situation.

"Hindi ko na kaya. Tita Fanny is now on life support... Meaning, without all the machines connected to him, he would no longer be able to breathe on his own... I do not know what to do with myself," she said.

Serrano's last reported stroke was in 2016. In a previous interview on the ABS-CBN magazine show "Rated K," the celebrity stylist and makeup artist said he considers his recovery a "miracle."

