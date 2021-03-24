Sharon Cuneta reveals Fanny Serrano now on life support

Mega Star Sharon Cuneta is reeling from pain as she revealed that stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano is now on life support, a week after suffering a “massive” stroke.

On Instagram, Cuneta said she could not handle the situation of Serrano who appears to be battling for his life with machines keeping him breathing.

“HINDI KO NA KAYA. Tita Fanny is now on life support...meaning, without all the machines connected to him, he would no longer be able to breathe on his own...I do not know what to do with myself,” the actress said in the caption.

Cuneta, who considered Serrano as a family, lamented how difficult it was for her not to visit him in the hospital.

“Bakit naman ni hindi tayo puede magkita ngayon pa? Puede mo ba ako hintayin na mayakap at mahalikan at ipaalala sayo gaano kita kamahal? Para na kitang Nanay,” she said.

The veteran actress also lost a friend this year after international fashion designer Rocky Gathercole passed away at the age of 54.

“Bakit naman right after Rocky’s passing ikaw naman ang nasa peligro agad ngayon?” Cuneta asked.

“PAGOD NA PAGOD NA AKONG NAWAWALAN NG MAHAL SA BUHAY. Huwag muna po sana, Lord.”

Serrano was still conscious when he was rushed to the hospital last week, according to an earlier post of Cuneta.

In September 2016, Serrano was also rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. He was taken to the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City and was admitted for observation.

Serrano then considered his recovery from the stroke a "miracle." In an interview on "Rated K,” Serrano said it was his secretary who noticed that he had a stroke.

