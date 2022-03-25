LOOK: Anne Curtis reunites with 'It's Showtime' family

MANILA -- Actress and television host Anne Curtis has finally reunited with her "It's Showtime" family.

Curtis joined hosts Vice Ganda, Ion Perez, Teddy Corpuz, Karylle, Amy Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, Ryan Bang, Vhong Navarro, Kim Chiu, and Jugs Jugueta for a dinner.

Joining them were the noontime show's executives, as well as ABS-CBN chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

Corpuz shared photos from their reunion on Instagram.

"Sarap ng family dinner and great seeing you again Annie!," Corpuz wrote in his post.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years since December 2019 when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

While Curtis had originally intended to resume her TV and film career when Dahlia turned 1 year old, surges in COVID-19 cases both in Australia, where she gave birth, and in the Philippines, delayed that plan numerous times.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.

Last month, in the noontime program’s live episode on Thursday, Curtis’ close friends and co-host Vice Ganda teased that she is indeed coming back soon, after the mainstays aired their birthday greetings for her.

Curtis has also announced her concert comeback with "Luv-Anne" which will stream via KTX.ph and Vivamax on April 30 at 8 p.m.