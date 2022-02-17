Photo from Kapamilya Online Live



Despite not being seen on the noontime show for years now, actress Anne Curtis still received birthday greetings from her “It’s Showtime” family on Thursday.

Comedian Vice Ganda asked each host to deliver a short message for Curtis, telling the actress to return to the show already.

“Miss na miss ka na namin. Pasok ka na,” Vhong Navarro said.

Meanwhile, Amy Perez and Karylle told Curtis that they miss being roommates on their vacation trips.

“Tet-ext na lang kita kasi delikado mag-message dito. Mag-karaoke na tayo soon,” Karylle said.

Madlang People, sabay-sabay nating batiin ang napakaganda at nag-iisang Dyosa! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANNE CURTIS! We miss and love you! 🥰🥰🥰



FOLLOW @itsShowtimeNa for more It’s Showtime Highlights! pic.twitter.com/mJrdNOKtY3 — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda, who kiddingly refused to give a greeting, said he misses his sister already. “We love you. We miss you. Mag-iingat ka dyan,” the comedian said.

Meanwhile, actress-model Solenn Heussaff also showered her sister-in-law with tons of praise on Curtis' birthday.

Heussaff took to Instagram to pay tribute to Curtis, whom she called a superwoman, talented, and a great sister.

“Happy birthday to this super woman powerhouse, multi talented, high pitched energy, smart, and thhheeeee liiissssst gooeeees on down to earth person,” Heussaff said in the caption.

She also thanked “It’s Showtime!” host for being a second mom to her daughter Tili, a great wife to her brother Erwan, and “cute” daughter-in-law to their parents.

“Happy to have you in our fambam even if you dont always reply. Every year you are a better version of yourself and I am looking forward to be a witness,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Curtis dressed up as style icon Audrey Hepburn to mark her birthday.

Curtis, who turned 37, posted two stunning black-and-white photos on Instagram, including one with her daughter Dahlia.



"Waking up happy and very, very grateful. Today, is going to be a beautiful day!" Curtis wrote in the caption of her post.

Curtis, in a previous interview, shared her adoration for her idol, Oscar-winner Hepburn.



