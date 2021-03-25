Sheryn Regis returns to ABS-CBN Music with new single 'Tulad ng Dati'

Sheryn Regis to release new single, Tulad ng Dati, under ABS-CBN Music. Photo from Regis Instagram account

MANILA -- Sheryn Regis has made a comeback to ABS-CBN’s Star Music as she is set to release her latest single, “Tulad ng Dati.”

In a virtual media conference on Thusday, the power belter proudly shared a glimpse of her new song which talked about “ghosting,” a popular romance issue in the Philippines.

After a successful run in the music industry in the 2000s, Regis decided to leave the Philippines and moved to the United States where she continued holding concerts and did part-time teaching.

But, according to her, her passion for singing and love for the Philippines eventually forced her to return to the country after a decade.

“Kaya nagustuhan ko ulit bumalik kasi ito 'yung nalalaman ko, ito lang talaga ang nasa puso kong hugot-hugot. Nasa puso ko talaga ang pagkanta at hindi ko siya maiwan-iwan,” she said.

Regis said she thought that a simple life abroad would be enough for her but soon realized that making music is her life.

“Nakakapagod pala kapag hindi ako nakakakanta dito sa Pilipinas. Akala ko okay do'n, nagko-concert ako dun. I teach. Pero iba pa rin 'yung magperform ka sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Pilipinas at mag-record ng mga singles ko,” Regis told reporters.

“Ito talaga ang bumubuhay sa 'kin -- ang pagkanta. Hindi lang financially, kung 'di spiritually, physically, lahat e. Ito 'yung buhay sa 'kin. Ito 'yung tubig sa buhay ko, ang pagkanta.”

Regis new single is set to be released on Friday, March 26, on all digital platforms along with its music video.

Star Music is already ironing out her contract signing event where she will be inking a co-management and exclusive recording contract with the company.

Her return to ABS-CBN Music, however, was just accidental, according to its creative director Jonathan Manalo, who has worked with Regis before she left the country.

The two crossed paths again at an event of ABS-CBN Foundation. Regis told Manalo that she was planning to release her songs independently at the time.

But Manalo, who described the singer as one of the most established artists in the Philippines, asked Regis, instead, to make a comeback to ABS-CBN.

“'Di talaga planado. Nagkita lang kami. Si Sheryn, trying to go in a different direction. Dumating 'yung time na gusto niya magpahinga. Ni-respect namin 'yon. Pero kahit naman nagpahinga si Sheryn, she remained loyal as a Kapamilya,” Manalo said.

Regis rose to fame in 2003 when she finished as the runner up to champion Erik Santos in the talent competition “Star in a Million.” She is best known for her version of “Come On In Out of The Rain.”

