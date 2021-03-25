Aljur Abrenica celebrate birthday, thanks wife Kylie

MANILA -- Actor Aljur Abrenica celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday, March 24, with a simple celebration at their home with his family.

Posting photos of his special day on Instagram, Abrenica also thanked his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, and their children.

"Unang una salamat sa Panginoon sa tuloy-tuloy na biyayang pinagkaloob niya sa 31 years ng eksistensiya ko. Pamilya na laging nandyan upang alalayan ako. Sa mga kaibigan na nagtitiwala at nanatiling totoo sa kabila ng mga pagsubok sa buhay. Sa aking asawa at mga anak na nad'yan upang mas pagbutihin ko pa ang aking sarili," he wrote.

The actor also thanked all those who remembered to greet him on his special day.

"Wala na akong mahihiling pa sa kung ano man meron ako," he added.

It was last February when separation rumors hounded Abrenica and Padilla after the actress shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships which triggered breakup speculations among the couple’s followers.

The two got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Last week, Padilla admitted how her family bonded after her son Alas was taken to a hospital after the boy was bitten by a dog.

"This time we had together has bonded us even more. It is truly through struggle we find strength and a new perspective and it is life’s way of teaching us to appreciate what we have and what is front of us. Family through and through," she wrote on Instagram.

