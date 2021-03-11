Son of Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica in hospital after he was bitten by a dog

MANILA -- Alas Joaquin, the 3-year-old son of celebrity couple Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla, was taken to a hospital after the boy was bitten by a dog.

Posting a photo of Alas on a hospital bed with an IV drip on his left hand on Instagram, Padilla shared how proud she is of her son.

"So unbelievably proud of this boy. He is strong, he is resilient and he has such a wonderful sense of humor. Even through the scariest time of his life, he proved to be even stronger than even mama and papa," Padilla wrote in the caption.

Padilla also shared about how her family bonded because of the accident, amid separation rumors that hounded her and Abrenica since last month.

"This time we had together has bonded us even more. It is truly through struggle we find strength and a new perspective and it is life’s way of teaching us to appreciate what we have and what is front of us. Family through and through," she said.

Last month, the actress shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships which triggered breakup speculations among the couple’s followers.

In since-deleted updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla wrote, “I’m submissive, not stupid,” and shared the quote, “More self-love, baby girl.”

Padilla has also since removed a February 21 post, where she is seen posing as if overjoyed, with the caption, “Free”; and a February 23 photo of a ring-less left hand.

The daughter of action star Robin Padilla, however, made no direct mention of Abrenica, 30, in any of those posts.

Padilla’s consecutive updates spurred speculations that her marriage with Abrenica was going through a rough patch. The two got married in December 2018.

