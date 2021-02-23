‘I’m submissive, not stupid’: Kylie Padilla’s cryptic posts spur speculation of separation from Aljur Abrenica

In since-deleted posts, Kylie Padilla described herself as ‘free’ and shared a photo of ring-less left hand. Instagram: @kylienicolepadilla

MANILA — Have Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica separated?

This was the question among followers of the couple on social media on Tuesday, as the actress shared cryptic posts on Instagram pertaining to relationships.

In since-deleted updates on Instagram Stories, Padilla wrote, “I’m submissive, not stupid,” and shared the quote, “More self-love, baby girl.”

Padilla has also since removed a February 21 post, where she is seen posing as if overjoyed, with the caption, “Free”; and a February 23 photo of a ring-less left hand.

A Stories update that remains visible is a quote credited to India’s Osho, about “being alone.”

“It is an existential truth: only those people who are capable of being alone are capable of love, of sharing, of going into the deepest core of another person, without possessing the other, without becoming dependent on the other, without reducing the other to a thing, and without being addicted to the other,” the quote reads.

Padilla, 28, made no direct mention of Abrenica, 30, in any of those posts.

Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica got married in December 2018. Instagram: @ajabrenica

Padilla’s consecutive updates spurred speculations that her marriage with Abrenica was going through a rough patch. The two got married in December 2018, and have two sons together, Axl Romeo and Alas Joaquin.

Padilla’s posts drew attention of Abrenica’s own Instagram activities, with followers noticing that on February 18, the actor shared a photo of a rosary.

His caption: “Prayed the rosary on the road. Been praying for a while. The power of prayer is real. Brought peace and clarity.”

He then thanked his brother and fellow actor Vin Abrenica for lending the rosary and “guiding me.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC