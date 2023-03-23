Robi Domingo reminisces entry to ‘PBB’ 15 years ago

MANILA – Kapamilya host Robi Domingo made sure to remember on Thursday his biggest break in showbiz – a stint in the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother.”

It has been 15 years since Domingo entered the famous yellow house of Big Brother where he finished as second big placer, behind Ejay Falcon.

The notable host of ABS-CBN marked the milestone through a photo with some of memorabilia he kept during his audition for the Teen Edition Plus of PBB.

Domingo was 18 when he joined the competition in 2008 that produced also the likes of Falcon and Beauty Gonzales.

“15 today. Salamat, Kuya,” Domingo said in an Instagram post.

He has indeed come full circle as he is now one of the hosts of “PBB” joining former housemates Bianca Gonzalez, Kim Chiu, and Melai Cantiveros.

In “Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations” earlier this week, Domingo said he does not regret not pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor.

"I regretted it kasi it was a dream na gusto kong ma-fulfill for a score of my life. Imaginin mo, I was grinding it all - grade school, high school, even college while I was doing this thing, to end up wearing a pink coat right in front of you. I regret it? Yes. But I regret regretting it," Domingo told Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

After more than a decade of being a Kapamilya, Domingo said he wants to continue his craft and sharing the stories of everyone.

"Hosting ultimately is one aspect of what I do. Because of Star Magic, I'm not just a host, I'm not just a presenter, a master of ceremony. Pero ang nararamdaman ko, because of Star Magic, I get to become a storyteller. Promise. Because whenever I have the spotlight on me, 'yung initial reaction ko is 'Huwag ako. Sa kanya', because ultimately, that certain event is a celebration of connection and stories."

He is currently hosting the latest season of "The Voice Kids," along with Gonzalez.

