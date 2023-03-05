MANILA – Robi Domingo turned emotional as he celebrated his 15th anniversary in the entertainment industry on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Domingo was unable to hold back his tears when he saw the pre-recorded video messages from his friends such as Ejay Falcon, Josef Elizalde, Enchong Dee, Sam Concepcion, Donny Pangilinan,

And Melai Cantiveros.

His parents and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi also congratulated him for this feat, saying they are extremely proud of all of his achievements.

Lastly, Domingo’s fiancée Maiqui Pineda also paid tribute to him, saying she will always be there to see more of what he can achieve in the years to come.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“I am just really grateful and lucky. Napakaswerte ko to be working with the best and the brightest on stage and behind the camera. Maraming maraming salamat,” said Domingo.

“I am just so grateful sa lahat ng mga kasama natin dito. Ang sarap magtrabaho kasi I feel at home all the time. Thank you so much.”

Domingo started his showbiz career after placing second in the “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus” in 2008.

After his stint on the reality show, he went to become a regular host on various programs of ABS-CBN. Domingo has also acted in television dramas and films.