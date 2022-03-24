MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage denied that the reason he went back to his province was because he no longer has any showbiz projects.

In a video post on Facebook, Mage said this is not accurate because he only decided to go back to his hometown to fulfill his promise to his family.

“Actually hindi talaga ako nag-quit ng showbiz. Pumunta ako dito kasi nagpapa-renovate ako ng bahay. Quit na din kasi wala naman na ako [sa Manila] pero anytime, pwede naman [ako bumalik]. Ang alam nila meron dapat akong March 25 to April 8 na locked-in taping with KDLex pero siyempre nauna ko nang ipaayos to dito so hindi ako pwede,” he said, referring to the project of fellow "PBB" housemates KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

Mage also emphasized that he has offers from other networks.

“May mga offer din sa ibang station. Hindi naman ako nagmamalaki na tinanggihan ko pero maraming nagsasabi na wala daw akong project after ng 'PBB.' Kung alam niyo lang.”

On Sunday, Mage bid showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province.

“After 15 years of staying here since 2007 I was only 17 yo starting to pursue my dreams to become a celebrity,” he said. “Makakauwi na ko ng probinsya maybe not for good pero matatagalan talaga.”

Saying he was already able to save enough money, Mage added: “Time to focus for my family and future… Goodbye showbiz muna, medyo natupad na rin lahat ng pangarap ko sa showbiz Industry.”

He then enumerated the things he accomplished during his years in showbiz, including doing a teleserye, a movie, starring in “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” appearing on “ASAP” and “It’s Showtime” and joining “PBB,” among others.

Mage said the only thing he was unable to tick off from his bucket list was to personally meet Kris Aquino.