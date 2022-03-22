Brenda Mage bids goodbye to showbiz for now

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity housemate Brenda Mage is bidding showbiz goodbye for now after deciding to go back to his province.

He shared this to his followers through an Instagram post on Sunday where he can be seen at the airport waiting to board his flight.

“Bye for now Manila … After 15years of staying here since 2007 I was only 17 yo starting to pursue my dreams to become a celebrity,” he said. “Makakauwi na ko ng probinsya maybe not for good pero matatagalan talaga.”

Saying he was already able to save enough money, Mage added: “Time to focus for my family and future… Goodbye showbiz muna, medyo natupad na rin lahat ng pangarap ko sa showbiz Industry.”

He then enumerated the things he accomplished during his years in showbiz, including doing a teleserye, a movie, starring in “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” appearing on “ASAP” and “It’s Showtime” and joining “PBB,” among others.

Mage said the only thing he was unable to tick off from his bucket list was to personally meet Kris Aquino.

To end his post, Mage thanked Manila “for all the memories” and all the friends he made while in the metro.

Addressing his supporters, Mage said: “I’m hoping for your continuous support kahit nasa probinsya na po ako. Thank you po Lord for giving me the chance to make my dream into reality. Tapos na ang aking pansariling pangarap, balik na sa simpleng buhay. NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE IF YOU BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND TRUST GOD.”