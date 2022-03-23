Erich Gonzales marries businessman Mateo Lorenzo

MANILA - Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales on Wednesday married her boyfriend, businessman Mateo Rafael Lorenzo, after years of dating each other.

The wedding was announced in a “marriage banns” bulletin board in a church in Metro Manila, which was spotted by fans.

While Gonzales never confirmed the news, netizens were quick to congratulate the actress, sending their advance well-wishes for the soon-to-be married couple.

Speculations about Gonzales’ status began in 2018 when she described her relationship status as "single but not available."

The actress later confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor and that they went to Japan together.

Gonzales didn't name the man but revealed that he is the brother of Claudia Barretto's boyfriend, Basti Lorenzo.

Ever since, Gonzales has managed to keep a cloud of privacy over her love life. The actress has not posted anything on social media that would heavily suggest that she's dating.

But as it turns out, there's a reason why she has chosen to keep silent about it. "I think it's for the best," she told a fan in her Q&A vlog in 2019.

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she added.