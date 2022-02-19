Erich Gonzales to marry non-showbiz boyfriend in March?

Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales is reportedly set to walk down the aisle and marry her non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Rafael Lorenzo in March.

The revelation came when netizens saw the photos of Gonzales and Lorenzo in a “marriage banns” bulletin board in a church in Metro Manila.

In now viral pictures, the couple will reportedly tie the knot on March 23, 2022 at the Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang.

Netizens were quick to congratulate the actress, sending their advance well-wishes for the soon-to-be married couple.

Gonzales, however, has yet to confirm the news.

Speculations about Gonzales’ status began in 2018 when she described her relationship status as "single but not available."

The actress confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor and that they went to Japan together last month.

Gonzales didn't name the man but revealed that he is the brother of Claudia Barretto's boyfriend, Basti Lorenzo.

And ever since, Erich Gonzales has managed to keep a cloud of privacy over her love life. The actress has not posted anything on social media that would heavily suggest that she's dating.

But as it turns out, there's a reason why she has chosen to keep silent about it. "I think it's for the best," she told a fan in her Q&A vlog in 2019.

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she added.