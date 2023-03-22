WATCH: Karylle marks birthday on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA -- Singer-actress Karylle celebrated her birthday on "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

For her birthday number, Karylle performed her song "Fine." She also sang "Wake Up Next With You" with husband, Sponge Cola vocalist Yael Yuzon. They also performed the song "Can't Shut Up" with Karylle's band The Passport Holders.

"Siguro 'yun 'yung natutunan ko rito that you can feel so much love and you accept that. Talagang ang saya-saya ng buhay. Hindi na siya about anything else but just living. We are living," Karylle said.

After her special number, Karylle received birthday messages from her "It's Showtime" family and Yuzon.

"I just want you to do more plays. Kasi nakikita kita uuwi ka from play na you think you'd be tired pero parang mas rejuvenated ka pa after doing a play. Ang dami mong kuwento. Tapos nakikita kita on stage you really belong on a stage doing plays. I just want to see you do more plays, be happy in life," said Yuzon, who also greeted his wife on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Currently, Karylle is part of the international touring cast of "The Sound of Music" for the musical's Manila run.

"I feel like this year is your year and I really, really pray that everything your heart desires happens. I pray more doors open, more auditions happen, more dancing happen. Just know that I'm here to support you 100 percent of the way and I can't wait to sing side-by-side with you at The Corrs. Happy, happy birthday," Anne Curtis told Karylle.

"Masaya kaming lahat dahil 'yung mga ginagawa mo ngayon ay 'yun ang talagang ginagawa mo. Pinapasaya niyan ang kaluluwa mo. 'Yan ka talaga, 'yung theater, 'yung ganyang music, 'yan ang joy mo talaga. Kaya ang ganda-ganda mo ngayon, ang sexy-sexy mo ngayon. Alam namin na masaya ang kaluluwa mo dahil 'yung mga gusto mong ginagawa ay lumilinya. Ang ganda ng pasok ng taon kaya sana dumami pa nang dumami," Vice Ganda said.

"We are very proud of you. Thank you very much for your friendship, for your love. Ang ganda-ganda ng samahan natin. Samahang unaffected ng mga obsessed fans and bashers. Pero kahit ano man ay hindi nagbabago. We are very strong and we love each other. Happy, happy birthday," Vice added.

Ryan Bang, Vhong Navarro, Amy Perez, Ogie Alcasid, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga and Kim Chiu also shared their birthday wishes for Karylle.