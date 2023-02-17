Karylle Tatlonghari and Markki Stroem

MANILA -- "It's Showtime" host Karylle Tatlonghari and actor-singer Markki Stroem are joining the international touring cast of "The Sound of Music" for the musical's Manila run.

The casting was announced by Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia on Friday.

Karylle will play Baroness Elsa von Schraeder; the beautiful, cosmopolitan woman who has her eyes set firmly on the Captain, while Stroem will play the handsome Rolf, the delivery boy who has his eyes on the beautiful Liesl in the musical number “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Karylle and Markki into the company,” producer Marc Routh said.

“Having done many shows in Manila over the years with stars like Lea Salonga in 'Cinderella,' Filipinos are known around the world over for their spectacular talents -- so we when the opportunity for us to cast two roles out of the Philippines, how could we say no? ...We are so excited to see them both step into these iconic roles. We have so much confidence in their abilities as performers and we are really looking forward for Filipino audiences to come and see them on stage," he added.

Stroem said it was a dream come true for him to be part of the musical.

“When I found out that I got in, I started tearing up in front of my colleagues at the radio station -- tears of joy!… One of my greatest dreams is manifesting in front of my eyes. I am so excited to learn and grow from the international touring cast,” he said.

“My love of musicals began when I watched the movie 'Sound of Music'' as a 4 year old, it was aspirational, I memorized all of the songs and dreamed of one day being part of this wonderful classic, he added.

Karylle and Markki will start rehearsing over the next couple of weeks, and will be joined by the rest of the touring company at the end of the month.

“Imagine how I feel right now, I cannot contain my excitement. ...I guess when a childhood memory becomes a reality, you are transported back to that time when you first fell in love with musicals -- this is the moment when my childhood dreams and reality meet… in the most bongga way," Karylle said.

She added: “I’ll be performing with Markki Stroem who I feel is equally thrilled. We’ve been planning our jogs around Circuit Makati to be in tiptop shape. And of course, the international touring cast, a first for me. I feel so good about it especially seeing the excitement of everyone who is excited to experience 'The Sound of Music' to keep that child in them happy.”

Karylle and Stroem will be joining touring company members Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, and Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, and Lauren O’Brien as Liesl. The Von Trapp children starring in the musical will join the company for the first time during the Manila production.

Dubbed one of the world's most beloved musicals, "The Sound of Music" features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The international tour of "The Sound of Music" is presented by Broadway International Group, Broadway Asia, AMA Group of Companies, in association with GMG Productions.

"The Sound of Music" will run from March 7 to March 26 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.