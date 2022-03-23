Karylle, Yael celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

MANILA - Karylle and Yael Yuzon are celebrating their eighth year as a married couple.

On Instagram, the two shared a reel showing them running around and dancing at a rooftop as they watch the sunset.

“Happy 8th anniv to us! Since that includes 2 pandemic years. Happy 108th anniv @yaelyraz! Love u clean or dirty! Haha only people who have to sort the laundry will understand,” Karylle wrote.

Making an inside joke, Karylle said she promises her husband that she would “use less glasses and mugs on a daily basis.”

On Tuesday, Yuzon joined Karylle on “It’s Showtime” to celebrate her birthday with a duet.

The couple tied the knot back in 2014 in front of family and friends at the San Antonio ng Padua Church in Silang, Cavite. It was a star-studded affair that included personalities from different fields -- showbiz, politics and business.