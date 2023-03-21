MANILA -- Rob Blackburn asked Maxine Trinidad to be his Star Magical Prom date next week.

Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday uploaded an exclusive video of Blackburn's "promposal."

Blackburn proposed to Trinidad after an airplane ride in Sta. Maria, Magalang, Pampanga. After their plane trip, Blackburn then serenaded Trinidad with a marching band.

"Siyempre super excited kami sa prom kasi ito ang first time ever na gaganapin ang isang prom sa Star Magic. We are not just lucky but so blessed na maging part sa event na ito," Trinidad said.

"I am so excited kasi I said yes and I am going there with my prom date, Mr. Blackburn himself," she added.

For his part, Blackburn said he is glad to attend the event with Trinidad.

"Ang nararamdaman is blessed, of course. First time na mag-prom at sobrang honored na mag-join kasama ni Maxine. So yeah, of course I am very happy," Blackburn shared.

Blackburn and Trinidad were former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity." The two were also part of PIE Channel's "PIE Shorts: Eat Pay Love."

