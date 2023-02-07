Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA -- Comedienne Alora Sasam is one of the stars of PIE Channel's "PIE Shorts: Eat Pay Love," which debuted last Sunday.

In TeleRadyo's Sakto on Tuesday, Sassam shared details about the newe show which also stars Maxine Trinidad, Rob Blackburn, Seham Daghlas and Zach Guerrero.

In the show, Sasam plays Ate Love, a carinderia owner who gives love advice.

"Ako po ang nagmamay-ari ng carinderia si Ate Love kung saan tumatambay po ang ating mga bagets, ang dalawang love team po sina (Zach), Seham at Rob, Maxine. Diyan po made-develop ang kanilang crush at love story, sa aking munting carinderia," Sasam said.

"Makaka-relate kayo rito kung may crush kayo, kung paano ba umamin kay crush, paano ba kung ang crush mo ay crush din ng friend mo, mga ganoong story," she added.

"Pie Shorts presents: Eat Pay Love" airs every Sunday at 6 p.m. on PIE channel.



