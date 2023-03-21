MANILA -- Kira Balinger and LA Santos will star in the upcoming movie "Maple Leaf Dreams," produced by Lonewolf Films in cooperation with JRB Creative Production and Star Magic.



On Tuesday, the two stars were introduced at the film's story conference.

Directed by Benedict Mique, "Maple Leaf Dreams" is written by Hanna Cruz. Filming will start in April.

Based on the story conference, "Maple Leaf Dreams" is about a couple Molly and Macky who are fighting for their place in Canada for the sake of their families.

"Through this movie maipapakita po namin 'yung mga OFW. Ang trabaho po nila, 'yun lang ang nakikita ng mga tao. Pero with this movie, ipapapakita po namin yung struggles, what happens behind closed doors, 'yung talagang struggle from the bottom and how you work your way up," Balinger said.

"Kabado at excited at the same time. Alam ko na maganda ang kakalabasan nito dahil si Direk Beni po ang bahala," Santos shared.

Balinger and Santos worked together in the recently concluded hit fantasy series "FPJ's Mars Ravelo's Darna." They were also both part of 2020 drama "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin."

Migue said the film will present the struggles and happiness of our kababayans abroad, "the pain of being away, of being alone" but also how they "keep their love alive."

"This is actually a passion project for me because ang wife and son ko ay nandoon sa Canada. So it's very personal also and I know a lot of you nahihirapan dito," Migue said.

"Canada ang target not only for Filipinos here in the Philippines but also Filipinos from different parts of the world. May mga nagtatrabaho sa Dubai, Kuwait, instead of going back to the Philippines, they are applying for migration programs to go to Canada. So this is their story and we want to present it to you."