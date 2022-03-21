MANILA — What’s been dubbed as the “PasigLaban” rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem on Sunday saw several big-name stars assembling on stage either as host or performer. But equally impassioned in joining the campaign were fellow celebrities who were seen joining the “Kakampink” crowd along Emerald Avenue and adjacent streets.

Stepping on stage were the likes of Ben&Ben, Ebe Dancel, Donny Pangilinan, Jolina Magdangal, Cherry Pie Picache, Julia Barretto, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Rivermaya, and several others who voiced their support for presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Seen, meanwhile, among the sea of pink were screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin and “A Family Affair” leading man Jake Ejercito, son of former president Joseph Estrada.

Candidates who are as genuine, as qualified, and as capable as her don’t come around too often. Let’s not waste this rare opportunity to let someone like her lead 💖✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/iYJ2T0eGeY — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) March 21, 2022

Kapamilya leading lady Janine Gutierrez was also spotted at the rally, together with her “Marry Me, Marry You” co-stars Adrian Lindayag and Iana Bernardez. Actress and former “Goin’ Bulilit” cast member Miles Ocampo was also on Emerald.

hindi kami bayad 💗 pic.twitter.com/1oAMIN6HKx — Adrian Lindayag (@adrianlindayag) March 21, 2022

Sharing a group photo of his fellow “Kakampink” celebrities on the streets, Lindayag wrote on Monday, “Hindi kami bayad.”

Part of the photo are “Gameboys” partners Elijah Canlas and Kokoy de Santos, who were among the guest artists who spoke on stage; as well as Gutierrez’s siblings Maxine and Jessica.

Julia Barretto, who co-hosted the rally program, was accompanied by her celebrity family members, including her mother, former actress Marjorie Barretto, music newcomer Claudia, and content creator Dani Barretto.

The “PasigLaban” rally is said to be the biggest Leni-Kiko campaign stop in terms of attendees, with official estimates placing the crowd at 90,000 to as high as some 137,000.