MANILA – Angel Locsin showed up in Pasig City on Sunday for the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The Darna actress joined thousands of pink-clad supporters at the stretch of Emerald Avenue to rally behind Robredo as she vies for the presidency this coming May 9 elections.

While wearing a black shirt paired with a pink mask, Locsin proudly carried a placard which reads “Ma’am Leni sayo na ang bato.”

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the rally, the biggest crowd for Robredo since the start of the campaign period.

Hours before the start of the program, dancers took the streets of Emerald Avenue for a festive performance.

Several celebrities and OPM artists have said they would attend the rally, including TV host Robi Domingo and OPM band Ben&Ben.

Back in February, Locsin encouraged voters to choose a new set of leaders wisely as the campaign period for Halalan 2022 officially began.

Locsin took to Instagram to remind the public to get to know their bets well, three months before the presidential polls in May.

“Ngayong simula na ang kampanya, at ang mga pulitiko are putting their best foot forward, PLEASE LANG — kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko,” Locsin said in the caption.

“Huwag bumoto ng may bahid ng kurapsyon, sinungaling, nagmamanipula ng batas, tamad, malabo at hindi makatotohanang plano sa bansa,” she added.

Locsin reiterated the importance of picking the right leader for the country in the next six years.

“Kaya kung napasaya ko man kayo kahit paano, o kahit para sa sarili nyo na lang, please lang, VOTE RIGHTLY! Pag-isipan rin kung sino ang susuportahan,” the actress quipped.