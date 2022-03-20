Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo filled Emerald Avenue in Pasig City for her campaign rally on March 20, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The stretch of Emerald Avenue in Pasig City blushed in pink on Sunday as supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo gathered there for a campaign rally.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the rally, the biggest crowd for Robredo since the start of the campaign period.

Hours before the start of the program, dancers took the streets of Emerald Avenue for a festive performance.

A vendor was also seen giving free "taho" to attendees.

Several celebrities and OPM artists have said they would attend the rally, including TV host Robi Domingo and OPM band Ben&Ben.

— Report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News