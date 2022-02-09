Angel Locsin has this reminder for Halalan 2022

Photo from Angel Locsin's Instagram account

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin encouraged voters to choose a new set of leaders wisely as the campaign period for Halalan 2022 officially started on Tuesday.

Locsin took to Instagram to remind the public to get to know their bets well, three months before the presidential polls in May.

“Ngayong simula na ang kampanya, at ang mga pulitiko are putting their best foot forward, PLEASE LANG — kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko,” Locsin said in the caption.

“Huwag bumoto ng may bahid ng kurapsyon, sinungaling, nagmamanipula ng batas, tamad, malabo at hindi makatotohanang plano sa bansa,” she added.

Locsin reiterated the importance of picking the right leader for the country in the next six years.

“Kaya kung napasaya ko man kayo kahit paano, o kahit para sa sarili nyo na lang, please lang, VOTE RIGHTLY! Pag-isipan rin kung sino ang susuportahan,” the actress quipped.

Locsin is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit French show “Call My Agent” with actor Edu Manzano.

According to a Variety report published on January 11, the Filipino remake will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti, with Dondon Monteverde serving as executive producer.

Last December, she was also included in Tatler Asia’s Most Influential list that features 300 Filipino personalities from showbiz stars to business executives.

This is not the first time the veteran actress was recognized by Tatler. In 2020, Locsin was among the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list.

