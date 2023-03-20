Toni Fowler returns to 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Toni Fowler as Chicky together with Lovi Poe as Mokang in the latest episode of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' aired March 20, 2023. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Social media star Toni Fowler has reappeared on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" in its latest episode aired on Monday.

Fowler continues to play the role of Chicky, who will have a vital role in Mokang's (Lovi Poe) upcoming debut.

She was approached by Mokang who now has the money to celebrate her birthday, after her father Marsing (Pen Medina) asked Roda (Joel Lamangan) for a loan.

Fowler's return to the primetime series comes a month after Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto warned Fowler in connection to her "MPL" music video, which was released online.

The dancer-turned-actress clarified that her "MPL" music video was actually restricted, and not intended for a general audience.

In a TikTok video, Fowler also clarified that there's no truth to the speculation about her supposed departure from "Batang Quiapo" amid the controversy.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

