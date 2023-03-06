Toni Fowler to stay in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Is content creator Toni Fowler ending her "Batang Quiapo" stint?

This was the question among netizens and viewers of the hit action-drama teleserye, after Fowler's controversial music video was released.

Last month, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto warned Fowler in connection to her "MPL" music video which is posted in an online platform.

This after the social media star clarified that her "MPL" music video was actually restricted, and not intended for a universal audience.

But in her TikTok video uploaded over the weekend, Fowler stressed that there's no truth to the speculations.

"To answer your question, hindi po ako natanggal sa 'Batang Quiapo.' Alam niyo ang daming nagi-isyu na natanggal daw po ako kesyo hindi na po ako napapanood," Fowler said.

"Pero sa totoo lang, ishi-share ko rin sa iyo ang thought ni Mommy Oni, sa totoo lang in-expect ko talaga na after ng 'MPL' ay matatanggal ako. Kumbaga bahala na. Pero hindi naman po ako natanggal dahil hindi naman po ako sa TV kumanta noon... So malayong-malayo po. Nasa ibang platform po ako which is doon sa restricted adults only. At alam niyo naman ang TV ay hindi po para sa contents ko na ganoon," explained Fowler.

A scene in "Batang Quiapo" with Fowler was aired just last Friday.