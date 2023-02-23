Lala Sotto warns Toni Fowler: 'Do not drag MTRCB'

MANILA -- Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) chairperson Lala Sotto warned social media influencer Toni Fowler to stop dragging the MTRCB from her "MPL" music video which is posted in an online platform.

This after the social media star clarified that her "MPL" music video was actually restricted, and not intended for a universal audience.

“Somebody who was part of the video had that the video was rated SPG (Strictly Parental Guidance). They should refrain from saying that because, the SPG belongs to the classification system of the MTRCB. And it never went through the MTRCB,” Sotto-Antonio told journalists.

“Had it gone through the MTRCB, it would never received an SPG. We would have given that an X rating,” she added, reiterating its point raised in a statement released Wednesday.

The board, in its statement, also reminded the public that they may use the report or flag option on YouTube and other online platforms to flag or report content they deem inappropriate or offensive to their sensitivities.

Meanwhile, Fowler also clarified in the same post that she did not force XBreezy Babe Papi, who is currently pregnant, to drink alcohol in the video.

“Actually nag-post na rin si Papi tungkol dito, 'yung kasama ko sa bahay. Kasi ang daming nagsasabi na bakit ganon, naturingang buntis pinainom ko ng alak,” she said.

Fowler stated that they replaced the contents of tequila bottles with juice of the same color.

“Nilaro lang po nila 'yung juice and 'yung tubig para magkakulay. Hindi ko po gagawin na isama ang isang buntis na tao at painumin po ng alak para lang sa music video ko,” she said.

Fowler stated that she would never ask someone who is pregnant to consume alcohol.

--with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

