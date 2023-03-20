Maris Racal compiles sweet clips to mark Rico Blanco's birthday

MANILA – Maris Racal turned to social media to greet his boyfriend, musician Rico Blanco, a happy birthday.

Racal created a reel on Instagram featuring their sweet moments together, such as attending a concert, going on a beach trip, and playing with their new parrot, among others.

“Happy birthday my love,” she simply wrote in the caption.

To which, Blanco responded with: “Thanks love.”

After she made a post, numerous celebrities and internet users left comments on it, showering Blanco with birthday wishes.

In a past interview, Racal said she feels safe and at peace whenever Blanco is around.

The actress added that Blanco makes her feel secure and calms her mind whenever she overthinks.

Blanco, on the other hand, takes pride in the infectious happy vibes of Racal which, according to him, brings out the best in him. The musician also previously said he learned that he can be child-like whenever he is with his girlfriend.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.