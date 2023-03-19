MANILA – It seems like cameras will begin to roll soon for the upcoming series of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

This, after they met with Mae Cruz Alviar on Sunday, who netizens believe will be the one directing their the teleserye “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

“Here we go,” Alviar wrote captioned her Instagram photo showing her with Mariano and Pangilinan.

No other details as to what they talked about during the meeting were revealed.

Last December, Mariano and Pangilinanwere announced as the lead stars of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” as seen in an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles.

On Valentine’s Day, the onscreen partners attended a virtual meeting that included creatives and executives of Star Creatives, the production unit behind the likes of "The Legal Wife" and "Pangako Sa 'Yo," as well as ABS-CBN broadcast head Cory Vidanes and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” on the heels of ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love” in late 2022.

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”