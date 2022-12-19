Screen couple Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. FILE/Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Following the phenomenal success of their launching projects on the small and big screens, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan are set to star in their first teleserye together, ABS-CBN announced on Sunday.

The tandem, dubbed “DonBelle,” will lead the cast of “Can’t Buy Me Love,” according to an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN’s 2023 titles shown during the company’s Christmas special.

“Abangan ang first-ever teleserye ng ‘New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,’” the trailer teased, without giving further details.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will mark the latest career milestone of Mariano and Pangilinan as a “love team,” on the heels of ushering in Star Cinema’s return to theaters with the romantic-comedy film “An Inconvenient Love.”

DonBelle earned their “phenomenal” moniker in 2021, their breakout year as a record-breaking pair with the iWantTFC limited series “He’s Into Her” and the digital release of their launching movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Aside from “Can’t Buy Me Love,” other teleserye titles teased during ABS-CBN’s Christmas special were “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” starring Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, and Charo Santos; “Linlang” starring Maricel Soriano, Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman; and “Dirty Linen” starring Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin.

