BTS' Jimin to perform in 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Park Jimin of K-pop boy group BTS will be performing at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" next week.

He will performing on the talk show on March 23 and 24, in time for the release of his debut solo album "FACE" on the latter day.

"@BTS_twt's #Jimin makes his late night debut solo appearance next week 3/23 and 3/24! #FallonTonight #JiminOnFallon," it said.

"Set Me Free Pt.2" was recently released as the latest single of Jimin, which will be followed by "Like Crazy," which was co-written with BTS bandmate RM.

Last year, BTS announced that it was going to take a break from group activities as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

This, after the group put out the 48-track anthology album “Proof,” which brought together the band’s hit singles, member-picked solo and unit songs, and demo and unheard versions of previous releases.

Debuting in 2013, BTS – comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – have built a massive global fanbase through songs with lyrics that touch on youth issues and social commentaries.

