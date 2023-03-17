Park Jimin of K-pop sensation BTS debuted the captivating music video for his solo single "Set Me Free Pt.2" on Friday as a teaser for his upcoming album.

The new video uploaded by HYBE LABELS gained 2.7 million YouTube views within two hours of its premiere.

Fans were left in awe of the jaw-dropping visuals and choreography of Jimin, which caused a surge of tweets on Twitter.

His debut solo album "FACE" is scheduled to be released on March 24.

With the arrival of his album, Jimin is also set to release the track "Like Crazy," which was co-written by BTS bandmate RM. -- Ian Jay Capati