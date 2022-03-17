SB19 and BINI are first-time collaborators on the new version of ‘Kabataang Pinoy,’ the teen theme song of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ShowBT/ Metro.Style

MANILA — BINI and SB19, two of the leading acts in modern P-pop, have collaborated to bring new flavor to the teen theme song of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

On Friday midnight, Star Music released the updated “Kabataang Pinoy,” performed by both BINI — comprised of Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Colet, Stacey, Sheena, Gwen, and Maloi — and SB19 — consisting of Justin, Stell, Pablo, Josh, and Ken.

“Kabataang Pinoy,” composed and written by Jonathan Manalo and Jazz Nicolas, was originally performed by The Itchyworms when the first teen edition of “PBB” premiered in 2006.

Across teen editions over the past 16 years, the same version by the rock band was used as the theme song, unlike the regular adult and celebrity editions which have had numerous updates for “Pinoy Tayo” and “Sikat Ang Pinoy.”

In November 2021, “Kabataang Pinoy” was nonetheless given a new sound through Manalo’s collaboration with Nameless Kids. That rendition, however, hasn’t been used as a theme song for “PBB.”

BINI and SB19’s version of “Kabataang Pinoy” was released as the ongoing season of “PBB” transitioned to its teen edition.

The celebrity and adult editions of the “Kumunity” season have already produced their respective two finalists: Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion, and Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane.

The top two from the teen edition are expected to merge with the previous finalists in the last leg of the “Kumunity” series.

“Kabataang Pinoy” marks the first collaboration of BINI and SB19, which are considered among the foremost groups in P-pop alongside the likes of BGYO and MNL48.

Those four groups, along with several other P-pop performers, are gathering for a mega-concert at the Araneta Coliseum in June, as part of the first-ever P-Pop Convention.