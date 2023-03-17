Why Nadine Lustre is trending on Twitter

MANILA -- Netizens are currently abuzz after a photo of actor James Reid and Issa Pressman appearing to be holding hands circulated online.

The photo was uploaded by Pressman herself on her Instagram post on Thursday night, March 16.

For his part, Reid uploaded a clip of him and Pressman watching Harry Styles's concert together.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Netizens expressed their thoughts as Reid's former girlfriend Nadine Lustre became one of the top trending topics in microblogging site Twitter on Friday.

It will be recalled that the sister of actress Yassi Pressman was once accused to be a third party in the relationship of Lustre and Reid.

In 2020, Issa released a short statement amid allegations linking her to the breakup of Lustre and James Reid.

She wrote at the time: “If I stay silent, i’m ‘guilty’. If I stand up for myself, i’m ‘defensive’. The world judges either way. But to end it here & now, everything is 100% FALSE. #ThinkBeforeYouClick.”

Yassi also defended her sister amid accusations that she caused the separation of Lustre and Reid.

Lustre also expressed her love to the sisters at the time in a comment on Yassi’s post, while Reid left an apology to them both for getting dragged into the issue — clearing Issa of any involvement in the relationship.

Currently, Lustre is happy with her French businessman boyfriend Christophe Bariou.